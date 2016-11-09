Five Election Wins You Can Get Behind

Aside from the craziness of last night’s election, there were a few major legislative wins that might brighten up that dark cloud looming over your head.

Here are five things this election didn’t screw up:

Marijuana Legislation

Weed had a great election night. Several states, including California, Massachusetts and Nevada, voted to approve recreational initiatives, according to The Washington Post. Voters in Florida, North Dakota and Arkansas approved medical marijuana legislation.

Kamala Harris Wins Historic California Senate Race

Harris, 52, was elected as the first Black woman to represent the state of California in the United States Senate. She’s the second Black woman elected to Congress after Illinois elected Carol Moseley Braun in 1993. Harris, the current Attorney General of California, is also the first Indian and Black woman to serve in the position.

First Somalian-American Muslim Woman Elected As State Legislator

Minnesota has officially elected Ilhan Omar, the nation's first Somali-American Muslim lawmaker. #Election2016 pic.twitter.com/xJpbh4VARY — Africa (@somaliadev) November 9, 2016

As we previously reported, Ilhan Omar, a former Somalian refugee, won a seat in Minnesota’s state senate race. Omar, who is 34, escaped to the United States when she was 12 years old. “Tonight, we are celebrating this win, our win. But our work won’t stop,” she said during her victory speech.

Nevada Elected The First Latina In The U.S. Senate

Catherine Cortez Masto beat out opponent Joseph J. Heck to become the first Latino woman to hold a congressional seat in the United States of America.

Kim Foxx Is The First Black Woman Elected To Illinois State’s Attorney Seat

Foxx won in a landslide election to secure her bid as Cook County’s newest State’s Attorney. We previously reported Foxx beat out her controversial opponent, Christopher E. K. Pfannkuche. “The need to rebuild a broken criminal justice system here in Cook County is not work that should be taken lightly,” Foxx said to supporters during her victory speech.

