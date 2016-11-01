In today’s Get Up Poll, Erica Campbell asks if it’s a sin for Christians to listen to secular music. It may not say, “thou shalt not listen to secular music,” in the ten commandments, but it’s still a question worth posing. A lot of Christians today grew up in homes that did not allow secular music to pass through anybody’s ears.
Still, not all secular music is about the worst of human nature. But seeing how music has a powerful ability to influence, the answer isn’t as black-and-white as one might think. Click on the audio player to hear the discussing in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Should Christians Listen To Secular Music? was originally published on GetUpErica.com