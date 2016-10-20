Adorable: The First Photos Of Angela Simmons’ Son Baby Sutton Are Here

The first photos of Angela Simmons‘ baby boy are here!

The designer and socialite sat down with PEOPLE to chat about being a first-time mom, the sudden birth of her son Sutton Joseph, and more. In the first public photo, Angela and her fiancé Sutton Tennyson, 35, sit proudly with their mini-me all bundled up and in hand – and it’s über cute.

Simmons said she didn’t expect her baby boy to come so soon.

From PEOPLE: “We thought we had another month to get the nursery ready,” Simmons, 29, says in the current issue of PEOPLE of what she and fiancé Sutton Tennyson, 35, had been planning to get done before baby Sutton’s arrival on Sept. 22.

The site continues, “Though the nursery is complete, Simmons admits her little boy isn’t sleeping much in the crib.“He is a hungry boy,” she says. “He’s up every few hours wanting to eat. It doesn’t leave a lot of time to close my eyes. But it’s all worth it.”

Her family has been helping a ton with the new arrival:

Simmons also says she’s relying heavily on the support of her family — particularly her fiancé. “He’s been so helpful, doing middle-of-the-night diaper changes and everything,” she says.

“He hates being dirty but never wants to be naked,” says Simmons. “We try and get the new diaper on him as quickly as possible to calm him down.”

Lastly, she added motherhood has always been the goal.

Simmons is still working on planning her wedding, but at least for now little Sutton is taking priority. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom,” she says. “So I’m loving every minute of it.”

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

