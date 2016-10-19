Anthony Foxx For Vice President?

Charlotte’s native son Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx was on the list of possible vice presidential candidate in early March, according to a wire story in the Charlotte Observer.

Foxx along with other African-American possibilities including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and former Attorney General Eric Holder, according to the article.

The information came to light in the recent batch of emails leaked by Wikileaks. Clinton chose Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. Kaine will speak in NoDa on Thursday.

