CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Anthony Foxx For Vice President?

0 reads
Leave a comment
US Transportation Secy Anthony Foxx in Indy

Source: WTLC / WTLC

Charlotte’s native son Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx was on the list of possible vice presidential candidate in early March, according to a wire story in the Charlotte Observer.

Foxx along with other African-American possibilities including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and former Attorney General Eric Holder, according to the article.

Twitter :: The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

The information came to light in the recent batch of emails leaked by Wikileaks. Clinton chose Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia. Kaine will speak in NoDa on Thursday.

Anthony Foxx For Vice President? was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Anthony Foxx , Election 2016 , Hillary Clinton

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
After Nearly Five Years, Chicago Finally Fires Four…
 1 week ago
07.19.19
50 items
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
 1 week ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close