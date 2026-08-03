Bruce Robinson Blends Trail Ride and Gospel on New Single

Robinson's 'trail ride gospel' style combines gospel with energetic Southern cultural elements.

The song was inspired by a special worship service at his church featuring cowboy attire and line dancing.

Robinson aims to create authentic, relatable connections with his audience through his music and ministry.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Bruce Robinson is bringing a fresh sound to gospel music with his latest single, “Sunday Morning Praise.” During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, the singer, songwriter, producer, and pastor introduced the upbeat track and explained how it was inspired by a unique worship experience at his church.

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Robinson describes the song as “trail ride gospel,” a style that blends traditional gospel with the energetic feel of Southern trail ride culture. While the name may be unfamiliar to some listeners, he says it’s a celebration that has become a staple in many Southern communities.

The inspiration came after Robinson’s church, City of Hope Columbia, hosted a Trail Ride Sunday. The event brought together people wearing cowboy boots and hats for a day of worship, fellowship, horses, and line dancing.

“It was huge for our church,” Robinson said. “God gave me this song, and it just turned into a movement.”

Originally, Robinson only planned to perform the song during that special service. But after seeing the response from the congregation, opportunities quickly followed. Invitations to perform the song at other events started coming in, confirming to him that it had connected with people in a much bigger way than he expected.

Rather than chasing success, Robinson says he’s simply trying to follow God’s direction.

“I said, ‘Lord, whatever You do, I’ll be satisfied,'” he shared.

While Sunday Morning Praise has a fun, feel-good sound, its message is rooted in gratitude. The lyrics encourage listeners to praise God every day of the week, not just on Sundays, reminding them that His faithfulness remains constant no matter what they’re facing.

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Robinson’s musical journey stretches far beyond gospel. Throughout his career, he has worked with artists from a wide range of genres, including Britney Spears, Ne-Yo, Donnie McClurkin, and Tamela Mann. Despite the different styles of music, he believes one principle has guided every opportunity.

“You’ve got to stay focused on the mission,” he said. “When you’re married to the mission, the distractions of people really don’t bother you.”

As both a pastor and performer, Robinson says connecting with people is more important than simply entertaining them. His goal is to create moments where audiences become active participants rather than spectators.

“The secret is connection,” he explained. “You’ve got to speak the language of the people.”

He added that years of ministry have taught him the importance of meeting people where they are and communicating in a way they understand.

“I think communication is the bridge to all things,” Robinson said.

That philosophy shapes both his preaching and his music, allowing him to share messages of faith in ways that feel authentic and relatable.

With its upbeat rhythm, quartet influences, and Southern flavor, “Sunday Morning Praise” offers a fresh take on gospel music while keeping its focus firmly on worship. Robinson hopes listeners walk away with more than a catchy tune. He wants them to remember that every day is another opportunity to thank God for His goodness.

“Sunday Morning Praise” is available now on all major streaming platforms.

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Bruce Robinson Blends Trail Ride and Gospel on New Single was originally published on getuperica.com