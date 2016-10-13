Keith Scott’s Widow Doesn’t Believe Black Cop Killed Husband

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Rakeyia Scott told co-host Gayle King that she doesn’t believe officer Brentley Vinson fatally shot her husband last month. In the interview, Scott doesn’t say who she believes killed Scott.
“Officer Vinson, I don’t believe shot my husband,” Rakeyia Scott said. “Because of the positioning when the shooting actually occurred….I did see him, but he was at a distance. He’s not a part of the interaction,” the Charlotte Observer reported.
When asked what CMPD had to gain by saying a black officer shot her husband, Scott responded: “I’m not sure what they have to gain. I’m just going by what I recall and believe that day.”
In an interview that aired Wednesday and today, Scott said race played a “100 percent role,” in the fatal shooting, according to an article in the Charlotte Observer.
Powerful Photos From Charlotte Protest [PHOTOS]
I am going to be clear... Community, we need to protect our fearless. This is Taheshia Williams, she is the brave woman who has given the world her eye witness account of the killing of #KeithLamontScott. Her statements directly contradict those of the CMPD, so we know what that means. We have to look out for her and her family.They must be protected. I've obtained her permission.She isn't asking for help, but we must provide for her!
