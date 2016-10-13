Keith Scott’s Widow Doesn’t Believe Black Cop Killed Husband

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” Rakeyia Scott told co-host Gayle King that she doesn’t believe officer Brentley Vinson fatally shot her husband last month. In the interview, Scott doesn’t say who she believes killed Scott.

“Officer Vinson, I don’t believe shot my husband,” Rakeyia Scott said. “Because of the positioning when the shooting actually occurred….I did see him, but he was at a distance. He’s not a part of the interaction,” the Charlotte Observer reported.

When asked what CMPD had to gain by saying a black officer shot her husband, Scott responded: “I’m not sure what they have to gain. I’m just going by what I recall and believe that day.”

In an interview that aired Wednesday and today, Scott said race played a “100 percent role,” in the fatal shooting, according to an article in the Charlotte Observer.

Details on how he died and the reasons for his death vary between the community, family and police. His death has sparked outrage in a city that is normally calm and peaceful in response to similar incidents.

