JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Bring The #YouDeserveItChallenge To Spirit Of Praise 2016

| 10.11.16
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise knew the Spirit Of Praise crowd deserved an spectacular performance and they delivered! Watch as JJ and YP perform their hit number 1 single “You Deserve It” and more! Check them out and be blessed.

[theplatform account=”BCY3OC” media=”JWJTZTBjuVeZ” player=”H_p1PyqvrNvw”]

