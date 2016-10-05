via GospelGoodies.com:

Kirk Franklin‘s family had a very big weekend.

The proud – and protective – papa gave one of his daughter’s away in marriage this past weekend (October 1); Cararington Franklin said the big “I Do” to her five-year bae, Maxx.

Brian McKnight was there to sing “Still In Love” while Kirk, who also officiated the wedding, walked his baby girl Carr down the aisle.

Keep scrolling to see some wedding photos taken by guests in attendance, plus one video of the most epic father-daughter dance!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text NC to 60796 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing to the Praise Charlotte Newsletter. Please be sure to open and click upon receipt so we don't end up in your spam folder!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @praisecharlotte

SOURCE: GospelGoodies.com | PHOTO: Instagram

Kirk Franklin & Family Celebrate His Daughter’s Wedding was originally published on praisebaltimore.com