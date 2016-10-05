Kirk Franklin & Family Celebrate His Daughter’s Wedding

via GospelGoodies.com:
Kirk Franklin‘s family had a very big weekend.
The proud – and protective – papa gave one of his daughter’s away in marriage this past weekend (October 1); Cararington Franklin said the big “I Do” to her five-year bae, Maxx.
Brian McKnight was there to sing “Still In Love” while Kirk, who also officiated the wedding, walked his baby girl Carr down the aisle.
Keep scrolling to see some wedding photos taken by guests in attendance, plus one video of the most epic father-daughter dance!
She's getting married today…..and I've spent an hour and a half rewriting this. Crying, smiling, and preparing to let go, ….of my little girl. I will walk her down the isle, then I will officiate the wedding. Why? Because I'm selfish, for my little girl. And she asked her daddy to! How could I say no?! I pray I don't make a fool of myself and cry more than I speak. God, it's so hard to release her. If I could I would keep her a little girl, FOREVER. Selfish, I know. But at this moment, I want to be. I want to go go- kart riding, jet skiing, middle school basketball games, movies over and over again….just me and her. This is hard as Hell. She has no idea, cause she's not a daddy. I am. A proud one. I hope I was a good one. I'm sorry for that one spanking you got that killed me more than it did you! I'm proud and love your future husband. Jealous, but proud. He comes first now. I'll have to get use to that, cause I'm selfish, for you. Only pictures get stuck in time, not people. They grow, and need to be let go…. I'm going to try really hard,…but please, when I see you with your new life, let me hold you every now and then, and pretend….that I'm never letting go. Forever daddy's girl. Signed, A girl's daddy.
YO! @kirkfranklin is a fool for this!!!! He gave out these "Broke Daddy" gift bags to all the guests tonight!!! Complimentary personalized "Broke Daddy" water, classic blue backyard party cups, a Broke Daddy plea/note and everybodys favorite….KOOLAID😆!!! 😂😂😂😂😂 #carrmaxxforever #brokedaddy
SOURCE: GospelGoodies.com | PHOTO: Instagram
