CIAA Basketball Tourney Remains In Charlotte Next Year, But

The CIAA announced on Friday afternoon that basketball tournament will remain in Charlotte in 2017, but the conference is relocating eight of 10 events out of the state. The conference is joining other athletic conferences in moving their tournament events out of the state to show their disapproval of HB 2.

In a statement the conference said, “Due to time constraints, particularly as they relate to contractual obligations, the 2017 CIAA Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournament will remain in Charlotte as relocation would not be in the best interest of the membership and its student-athletes at this time.”

The CIAA joins the ACC and the NCAA in removing championships for North Carolina as a result of HB2. Governor Pat McCrory asked the Charlotte City Council to rescind it’s non-discrimination ordinance. In return, he would call a special session of the General Assembly. However, it’s been widely reported since that even if Charlotte rescinded its ordinance, there was no guarantee that the state General Assembly would repeal HB2.

