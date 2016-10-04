Keith Scott Briefs: 2nd Man Charged In EpiCentre Attack, Keith Lamont Scott Funeral

Keith Scott Buried In SC

Friends, family and the media gathered in James Island, SC near Charleston for the funeral of Keith Scott who was gunned down by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Scott’s funeral was originally planned for two weeks ago, but was delayed because of Hurricane Matthew.

2nd Man Charged In EpiCentre Assault

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Detectives charged Courtney Ward Pinkney in connection with the assault that occurred in the EpiCentre parking deck on Sept. 21.

Media outlets have identified the victim of the assault as financial services worker Mitchell Barnes. Pinkney is the second person to be arrested in connection with the assault on Barnes. Antonio Gates, 22, has also been charged in connection with the EpiCentre assault.

Pinkney, 27, is also charged in connection with the break in at the CVS in the EpiCentre that also occurred that evening. Pinkney was arrested on Sept. 29, according to a CMPD.

Pinkney has been charged with two counts of Common Law Robbery, two counts of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, two counts of Ethnic Intimidation, False Imprisonment, Felony Conspiracy, Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and Injury to Property and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Lamont Scott is scheduled to be buried in James Island on Thursday following a wake on Wednesday, according to Murray’s Mortuary. If you want to offer condolences, click here.

Observer Obtains Shooting Audio

The Charlotte Observer published audio from the Keith Lamont Scott shooting. It details a conversation between officers who spotted Scott rolling a joint in his career and continues until after the shooting when officers called for medics.

State Of Emergency Over

CMPD Withholding 2 Hours of Footage

Protestors aren’t the only ones calling for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to release all of the footage related to the Keith Lamont Scott fatal shooting. News organizations have written to Chief Kerr Putney and city manager Ron Kimble to release the remaining footage.

According to a Charlotte Observer article, the police body camera captured a total of 16 minutes of footage, while the dash-cam recorded an hour and 50 minutes. CMPD lawyer Judy Emken told the Observer that the footage wasn’t released because it twas too violent and graphic. Yet, Emken also says the footage shows everything from CPR to officers milling about.

Hundreds Attend Justin Carr’s Funeral Today

Justin Carr, 26, was laid to rest today at a service at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church. Carr died after being fatally shot during the violent protests on Sept. 21. Rayquan Borum, 21, is charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the fatal shooting.

More than 500 people attended the service today, according to a Charlotte Observer article.

“His death was not fruitless,” the Rev. Carl Del Giudice told the mourners the Observer reported. “He is a hero. He is one of the Charlotte heroes. He will go down in history.”

Updated: 8:30 p.m. Saturday Mayor Robert Supports Releasing the Tapes

CMPD Employee Deletes Tweets

Updated 10:22: WCNC is reporting that CMPD has permission to release the tapes. The ball is back in Chief Kerr Putney’s court.

Updated: 9:50 Hillary Clinton is postponing trip until next Sunday, according to WCNC. Oh, and SBI has interviewed most critical witnesses in the case.

Hillary Clinton is coming to Charlotte on Sunday. Earlier today the presidential nominee publicly called for law enforcement officials to release the video footage involving the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in a tweet. Mayor Jennifer Roberts has asked Clinton and Presidential nominee Donald Trump to delay their visit.

Mayor Wants Tapes Released

Mayor Jennifer Roberts echoed Clinton’s call for the video to be released. Roberts statement came hours after a press conference in which she said releasing the footage could harm the investigation.

2nd Video Emerges

