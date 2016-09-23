CLOSE
What You Need To Know About The Curfew

On Thursday, Mayor Jennifer Roberts implemented a curfew for the entire city of Charlotte. Nearly everyone with the exception of police, paramedics, emergency personnel, other public employees and the media must be off the roads from midnight until 6 a.m.

Business such as bars and restaurants are expected to close at midnight. The list of people exempt from the curfew. Here is a FAQ regarding the curfew.

