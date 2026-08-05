Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Tupac's Murder Trial, Wildfires, and More

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Sybil Wilkes delivers the news that matters most in her signature “What We Need to Know” segment. Today’s roundup covers a devastating wildfire, a controversial nomination, a long-awaited trial, and a record-breaking business deal. Here’s what you should have on your radar.

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Wildfires Ravage Spokane, Washington

Families in Spokane, Washington, are returning home to heartbreak. The Old Trails fire, part of the larger Spokane Complex fire, has burned more than 10,000 acres since igniting Saturday. The blaze destroyed 700 structures and forced over 60,000 residents to flee their neighborhoods. As of now, firefighters report 0% containment, meaning the danger is far from over. While no deaths or injuries have been reported, countless families are staring at the charred remains of their homes. Yet even in loss, community members are showing resilience, vowing to rebuild and stand together through the recovery ahead.