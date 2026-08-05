Listen Live
Close
News

Black Woman Found Hanging From A Tree In Mississippi

Black Woman Found Hanging From A Tree In Jackson, Mississippi

The identity of the hanging victim, who was discovered Monday night, has not been revealed yet, and the investigation into her death is still underway.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Source: N/A / Charlotte Metropolitan Police Department

The body of a Black woman has been found hanging from a tree in Jackson, Mississippi, which, for Black people across the nation, will likely trigger thoughts about Trey Reed, the Black man found hanging in the same state last year, and countless other cases involving Black people mysteriously dying by hanging, which have all-too-swiftly been ruled suicides, to the dismay of family and community members, who fear these deaths are being swept under the rug.

In this case, however, the identity of the hanging victim, who was discovered Monday night, has not been revealed yet, and the investigation into her death is still underway. According to the Clarion Ledger, Hinds County Coroner Jeremiah Howard confirmed Tuesday that the woman’s body was found hanging from a tree behind a vacant home, and that the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Neither the coroner’s office nor the Jackson Police Department has said whether foul play is suspected. The JPD said in a statement on Monday evening that officers “located the body of an unidentified Black female” at the 500 block of Road of Remembrance at 9:05 p.m., and that “crime scene investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.” The department urged anyone with information on the hanging to contact it at 601-960-1800, or to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

So, now we wait for that shoe to drop. Surely, the victim’s identity will be revealed soon enough, but how long will it be before authorities determine there are no signs of foul play and that the victim took their own life? Perhaps this case will be different, but, again, we have covered dozens of these cases in just the last few years alone, and they all turn out the same way.

Mind you, the state of Mississippi is currently grappling with the death of Nolan Wells, the Black student-athlete from Ocean Springs, who traveled to Horn Island on the Fourth of July with an otherwise all-white friends group, and was the only one who didn’t return with the group.

As for the most recent case in Jackson, we’ll just have to wait and see.

SEE ALSO:

Man Found Hanging In Fair Oaks Park Identified As 21-Year-Old Kyle Bassinga

Black Student Found Hanging At Mississippi’s Delta State University

Juliana Nzita: 2 Months Later, Still No Answers In Hanging

Black Woman Found Hanging From A Tree In Jackson, Mississippi was originally published on newsone.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

Comments
13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Comments

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Comments

Not So Fast! Jussie Smollett Alleges Key Evidence Was Left Out Of Netflix Special

Comments
10 Items

Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

Comments

Precautions 18 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in the City.

Comments

FIFA World Cup Delivers Major Boost to Charlotte

Comments
4:20

How AI Can Help You Prepare for Jobs in 2026 | Money Monday

Comments

The Fastest Growing City for Office job, Not Anymore

Comments

Innovation Barns Plans to Keep Everyone Safe in Charlotte

Comments
Recent
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today's What We Need to Know: Tupac's Murder Trial, Wildfires, and More

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Black Woman Found Hanging From A Tree In Jackson, Mississippi

Comments
News  |  Sammy Approved

Swimming While Black?: Father Says Police Were Called After He Refused To Show ID At Apartment Pool

Comments
News  |  Joe Jurado

Authorities Determine The Source Of Last Year’s Eaton Fire In Altadena

Comments
Opinion  |  Carron J. Phillips

Tuskegee’s Dress Code And The Deliberate Blindness Of Decorum

Comments
Politics  |  Joe Jurado

The Biggest Stories From The August 4 Primary Elections

Comments
Opinion  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Jasmine Crockett’s Error About Highly Educated Black Women

Comments
News  |  Joe Jurado

Judge Blocks NY Law Banning Federal Agents From Wearing Masks

Comments

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close