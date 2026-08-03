Listen Live
Close
Politics

Who Is Dr. Erica Schwartz, Trump’s Pick For CDC Director?

Who Is Dr. Erica Schwartz, Trump’s Pick For CDC Director?

Dr. Erica Schwartz, President Donald Trump’s pick for CDC director, previously served as deputy attorney general during Trump’s first term.

Published on August 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For Erica Schwartz To Be CDC Director
Source: Finn Gomez / Getty

Dr. Erica Schwartz, President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), advanced through a key Senate committee vote on Thursday. 

The Washington Post reports that the Senate health committee voted 13-10 to advance Schwartz’s nomination to the Senate floor. Schwartz is the Trump administration’s third nominee to lead the CDC. Former congressman Dave Weldon (R-Fla.) was the first nominee before the administration retracted the nomination. Susan Monarez was the second nominee and was actually confirmed. She didn’t last long in the role, though, as she was fired after clashing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his obsession with vaccines. 

According to AP, Schwartz’s nomination seemed to be on shaky ground after some intense questioning by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.). Cassidy was one of Kennedy’s staunchest Republican critics during his confirmation hearing, given Kennedy’s general aversion to scientific fact in favor of whatever he sees on Facebook.

Cassidy asked Schwartz if she would stand up to Kennedy if he asked her to do something that goes against proven medical science. Schwartz said she would “never betray the science” but declined to criticize RFK Jr.’s regular betrayal of the science. 

Schwartz, a Black woman, is probably the least insane Trump appointee, but that honestly isn’t a high bar to clear. Schwartz served as deputy surgeon general during Trump’s first term from 2019 to 2021. Before that, she spent most of her career in the armed forces, working her way up the ranks of the U.S. Coast Guard. She eventually was promoted to rear admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. 

So, unlike most members of the Trump administration, she actually has some proven expertise in her field. 

Despite her nomination advancing, Schwartz’s responses did little to assuage the concerns of several senators and medical professionals. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was among those who were critical of Schwartz’s performance. 

“The issue at hand is not complicated,” Sanders said last week. “Will we have people in the Trump administration who have the guts to stand up to people who are anti-science and into conspiracy theories?”

The National Public Health Coalition, an organization of former and current CDC workers, released a statement calling out Schwartz for being evasive on how she would handle Kennedy’s frequent disregard of medical science. 

“The public needed to hear clear commitments about how she would protect CDC guidance from political pressure,” the group said in a statement. “Too often, her stated commitments were incomplete, vague, or missing.”

The coalition called on the Senate to make Schwartz sign a written commitment to “scientific independence” and “evidence-based vaccine policy.” I would honestly have to agree with that approach, considering what we’ve seen of Kennedy’s tenure as HHS secretary. 

Kennedy said all the right things during his confirmation hearings, including promising not to change the vaccine schedule. Yet upon being confirmed to his position, one of the first things he did was fire everyone who disagreed with his conspiracy theories about vaccines and change the vaccine schedule

You know, normally I’d be happy to see a Black woman winning, but considering this is her second at bat with the Trump administration, the most I can muster is a “you do you, girl.” 

SEE ALSO:

Trump Considers Pulling Todd Blanche Nomination For Attorney General

Inexperienced Trump Loyalist Is New Director Of National Intelligence

Who Is Dr. Erica Schwartz, Trump’s Pick For CDC Director? was originally published on newsone.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

Comments
13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Comments

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Comments

Not So Fast! Jussie Smollett Alleges Key Evidence Was Left Out Of Netflix Special

Comments
10 Items

Best High Schools in North Carolina for 2026

Comments

Precautions 18 cases of cyclosporiasis reported in the City.

Comments

The Fastest Growing City for Office job, Not Anymore

Comments

FIFA World Cup Delivers Major Boost to Charlotte

Comments

Concord Mall Is Getting Bigger With 3 New Stores

Comments

Innovation Barns Plans to Keep Everyone Safe in Charlotte

Comments
Recent
Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Mandela Barnes Drops Out Of Wisconsin Governor’s Race

Comments
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Report: Haitian Immigrants In Ohio Fitted With Ankle Monitors

Comments
News  |  Joe Jurado

Trey Reed: Family Says Ben Crump Never Sent Autopsy Results

Comments
Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Who Is Dr. Erica Schwartz, Trump’s Pick For CDC Director?

Comments
6:56
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Bruce Robinson Blends Trail Ride and Gospel on New Single

Comments
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

There’s More to Wealth Than You Think | Dr. Willie Jolley – Page 11

Comments
11 Items
National  |  Nick Cottongim

Minimum Wage For Every U.S. State (Highest to Lowest)

Comments
Entertainment  |  Matty Willz

Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Marries Grammy Winner Coco Jones

Comments

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close