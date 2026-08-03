Report: Haitian Immigrants In Ohio Fitted With Ankle Monitors

Source: GABRIEL V. CARDENAS / Getty

The Trump administration ran to the U.S. Supreme Court to gain clearance to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian immigrants living in the U.S., and now, in Springfield, Ohio — where President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance spent months spreading racist propaganda about Haitian migrants abducting and eating people’s pets in 2024 — Haitian are reportedly being summoned by ICE officers and made to wear ankle monitors following the end of their legal residency protections.

So, basically, if the Trump administration can’t arrest and deport actual “criminal illegal aliens” like it claims it has been doing — despite the government’s own data saying otherwise — the least it can do is make law-abiding immigrants look like criminals.

“It is so humiliating to see parents, fathers and mothers, who have not been committing any crime, now with some type of ankle bracelets on their feet,” Vilès Dorsainvil, executive director of Springfield’s Haitian Community Help and Support Center, told NBC 4. “That has created so much fear.”

From NBC:

According to a copy of a call-in letter allegedly sent by the Department of Homeland Security and obtained by NBC4, Haitian immigrants are being summoned to ICE offices. Dorsainvil alleged that once migrants arrived at their check-ins, they were outfitted with ankle monitors. The letters came as Temporary Protected Status (TPS) expired for Haiti. Images show the notices instruct immigrants to go to the ICE office in Cincinnati for an “in person check-in.” The notices ask immigrants to bring “any and all immigration documents.” Dorsainvil claimed immigrants were given 30 days to return to ICE offices. Dorsainvil showed several images of immigrants allegedly in ankle bracelets in a video on social media. A Columbus-area faith leader also confirmed someone in central Ohio had received a similar letter.

So, assuming it’s true that federal immigration agents are fitting Haitian migrants with ankle bracelets — we can all see what’s going on here, yes.

Well, Black people in the U.S. can see it because we’ve experienced it, and we know the history. When white America wants White America to see a big, scary Black man or criminally inclined Black woman, and all it has is regular-degular Black people to show, it better find a way to emphasize its anti-Black propaganda, lest the general public see white supremacy for exactly what it is.

This is why Trump, Vance and a number of loyal GOP lawmakers backed absurd nonsense about Haitian migrants, who are living in Springfield while documented and without criminal records, abducting pets. It’s why Trump is so relentless in his need to denigrate the entire Somali population in the U.S. as “pirates” and “low-IQ,” while making them the face of a Minnesota fraud scandal that was led and masterminded by a white woman born and raised in the U.S.

Of course, ICE wouldn’t answer inquiries about whether its agents are ordering immigrants into their offices and making them wear ankle monitors, reportedly telling NBC the agency would not comment on current or future operations, but a spokesperson for the agency did offer a cold, uncaring statement that included the old adage: You ain’t got to go home, but you got to get the hell outta here!

No, I’m not exaggerating.

“Temporary Protected Status is exactly that—temporary. For too long, TPS has been allowed to function as a de facto amnesty program despite Congress never intending it to be permanent,” the spokesperson said. “What we would say now is it’s closing time, which means you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”

The cruelty and dehumanization of Black and brown migrants is the point. We’ve got an abundance of evidence to back that statement before we even get to the ankle monitor issue. Our government is being run by bigoted white nationalists, who every much know their target audience.

These people aren’t criminals trying to evade deportation; they’re literally responding to ICE summonses. So, why criminalize them?

Again, we know why, and so do they.

SEE ALSO:

Trump Administration Cancels Temporary Immigration Protections For Haitians



The Supreme Court Fight That Could Decide The Fate Of 300,000 Haitians



Trump Admin Blocked From Targeting Haitian Immigrants





Report: Haitian Immigrants In Ohio Fitted With Ankle Monitors was originally published on newsone.com