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Trump Suggests LeBron James Is "A Racist" In Michael Jordan Debate

President Trump Suggests LeBron James Is “A Racist” Amid Michael Jordan Debate, NBA Fans Attack

President Trump reignited the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate

Published on July 25, 2026
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Donald Trump gesturing while seated at a desk, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers in a purple jersey on a basketball court.

LeBron James has the entire basketball world on tilt now that he’s skipped out on reunions with the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers to head to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Everyone is weighing in on the move, and that includes President Trump, sort of.

During a press conference in the Oval Office Friday afternoon, he was informed about James’ new roster spot in the city of brotherly love and asked by a journalist to weigh in on the age-old Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James debate. 

As it turns out, Trump leaned on nostalgia in his response and took a dig at James. 

“Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine. Play golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump told reporters. “I think LeBron is – maybe he’s a racist. Maybe he doesn’t like Trump. But I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”

Trump siding with the Chicago Bulls legend isn’t surprising, since James has been openly critical of him.

James once even called him a bum after the president pulled his White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors after winning the 2017 NBA Finals.

Later that year, he called Trump divisive when sports are meant to unite. 

“The thing that kind of frustrated me and pissed me off a little bit is the fact that … he used the sports platform to try to divide us,” the then-Cleveland Cavalier said. 

On Friday afternoon, James announced that he was signing a two-year $8 million contract with Philly, where he’ll team up with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and newly acquired Jaylen Brown. 

James said this will be his last decision, and he didn’t take it lightly when deciding where he thinks he has the best chance to win a record-breaking fifth championship with a different franchise. 

Whether he achieves the feat or not, Trump’s still a hater, so see reactions to Trump being pro-Jordan below. 

President Trump Suggests LeBron James Is “A Racist” Amid Michael Jordan Debate, NBA Fans Attack was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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