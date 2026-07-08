Deanna Ransome Says ‘Only God’ Is a Song for Difficult Times

Ransome's 'Only God' song provides hope for those facing life's challenges.

Ransome's podcast 'All the Things' facilitates honest conversations about faith and everyday life.

Ransome is learning to balance multiple roles and shift focus intentionally.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Gospel artist and ordained elder Deanna Ransome believes her latest single, “Only God,” is arriving at just the right time.

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During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Ransome spoke with Mr. Griff about the inspiration behind the song, which has been climbing both the Billboard and MediaBase gospel charts.

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Introducing the single, Ransome described it as a source of encouragement for anyone facing life’s challenges.

“If you’re facing something, this is that song that’s gonna get you through it,” she said.

When asked why the message has resonated with so many listeners, Ransome pointed to the uncertainty many people are experiencing today.

“No matter what you believe, when you’re facing something, we need to know that only God can get us through it,” she explained. “We’re facing unprecedented craziness right now.”

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In addition to her music, Ransome is expanding her ministry through her podcast, All the Things, a platform focused on honest conversations about faith and everyday life. While the show is geared toward women, she made it clear that everyone is welcome to tune in.

“Come on, dudes. Come through,” she joked.

According to Ransome, the podcast is designed to help people navigate real-life situations while remaining grounded in their faith. She believes authentic conversations and community are essential, especially during difficult seasons.

“It’s really about real talk and how to navigate this thing called real life and still trying to do it as a Christian woman or as a human being,” she said. “As we face things, we need each other.”

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Balancing multiple roles as a recording artist, author, speaker, ordained elder, and now podcast host has also taught Ransome an important lesson. She shared that God has been showing her the value of knowing when to shift her focus.

“The pivot,” she said, is the biggest lesson she’s learning right now.

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Rather than trying to do everything at once, Ransome said she’s learning to move intentionally between her different responsibilities so she can be effective instead of simply staying busy.

As her music ministry and podcast continue to grow, Ransome hopes to encourage people through both conversation and song.

Fans can stream “Only God” now and follow Deanna Ransome on social media by searching her name or visiting her website at deannaransome.com.

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Deanna Ransome Says ‘Only God’ Is a Song for Difficult Times was originally published on getuperica.com