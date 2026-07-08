Judge Melody Armstrong Breaks Down Key Supreme Court Rulings

14th Amendment guarantees citizenship for those born in US, despite Trump's efforts to end it.

Supreme Court upholds counting mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, aiding military, elderly, and students.

Families, educators should help students navigate voter registration, ID requirements, and mail-in ballot requests before returning to school.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media

Judge Melody Armstrong returned to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to break down two major legal issues currently making headlines: birthright citizenship and mail-in voting.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

During the conversation, Armstrong discussed President Donald Trump’s continued efforts to end birthright citizenship for certain children born in the United States. She explained that the issue has been part of Trump’s political agenda for years and noted that he personally attended oral arguments before the Supreme Court, an uncommon move for a sitting president.

According to Armstrong, the Court determined that an executive order cannot override the protections guaranteed by the 14th Amendment. She explained that the amendment was adopted after the Civil War to overturn the infamous Dred Scott decision, which denied citizenship and legal rights to Black Americans.

“The 14th Amendment was adopted to right the wrongs of the Dred Scott case,” Armstrong said. “If you’re born here, you’re a citizen.”

She added that while the Supreme Court rejected the effort, Trump has indicated he may continue pursuing changes through Congress or by seeking a constitutional amendment.

The discussion then shifted to voting rights after Erica Campbell asked about the Supreme Court’s recent decision involving mail-in ballots.

Armstrong explained that the Court upheld the practice of counting ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, even if they arrive after polls close. She noted that mail-in voting remains an important option for many Americans, including military members, older adults, people with disabilities, rural residents, and college students.

Love Praise Charlotte? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

She also raised concerns about potential barriers some students face when trying to vote. According to Armstrong, questions surrounding residency requirements, acceptable forms of identification, and campus polling locations can make it difficult for young voters to participate in elections.

With many students home during the summer, Armstrong encouraged families, educators, and community organizations to use the time to prepare young adults for the voting process. She suggested helping students understand voter registration deadlines, identification requirements, and how to request mail-in ballots before returning to school.

Armstrong said millions of eligible voters, particularly college students, miss opportunities to vote because they are unfamiliar with the rules or unsure where they are registered.

Related Article: Lennel Grant Inspires with Her Faith and Music

Related Article: Judge Melodee Armstrong Breaks Down Legal Wins for Workers and Voters

She encouraged listeners to be proactive and help first-time voters navigate the process well before Election Day.

Judge Melody Armstrong regularly joins Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to help listeners better understand legal issues and how court decisions can affect everyday life. Fans can follow her on social media or visit her website for more legal insights and updates.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Judge Melody Armstrong Breaks Down Key Supreme Court Rulings was originally published on getuperica.com