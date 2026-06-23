Earn, Learn, Act, and Win | Dr. Willie Jolley

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Dr. Willie Jolley teaches that winning with money is not just about working hard. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Earn, Learn, Act, and Win” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he outlines a simple three-step path. First you earn, then you learn, and then you act on what you learned. That combination can help anyone grow wealth.

Work alone is not enough

Dr. Willie Jolley notes that many people work, work, and work some more. They earn money but spend everything they make. Their effort is high, but their progress is slow.

He contrasts them with people who also work and earn, but then learn how to multiply their money. These people study wealth, investing, and saving. Because they learn, they can grow what they earn.

Some people never start that learning step. They believe wealth is only for a special few. Dr. Willie Jolley says that belief is wrong.

Wealth is possible for disciplined learners

In his book “Rich Is Good, Wealthy Is Better,” Dr. Willie Jolley stresses that wealth is possible for anyone who is willing to learn and stay disciplined. You do not need a huge income to start. You do need a willingness to save, invest, and think long term.

He shares stories of people who did not make a lot of money but still built wealth. They saved consistently. They invested. Over time, their discipline turned modest paychecks into meaningful wealth.

A UPS worker who became a millionaire

Dr. Willie Jolley highlights one powerful example. A man worked at UPS for many years. He took full advantage of the 401(k) plan and other employee benefits. He also attended classes on wealth creation, investing, and saving that his company offered.

He did not just listen. He acted on what he learned. By the time he retired, he had millions of dollars in his retirement account. That outcome came from three steps: earn, learn, and act.

Dr. Willie Jolley urges listeners to follow the same path. Work and earn, study how money grows, then take action on those lessons. He invites people to visit winwithwillie.com for resources that help them grow themselves and grow their wealth. He closes by asking listeners to share the message and reminding them that their best is yet to come.

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Earn, Learn, Act, and Win | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com