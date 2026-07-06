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Longtime Charlotte church is embracing a new chapter

Published on July 6, 2026

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Shadow of steeple with cross on Church roof
Source: Gary S Chapman / Getty

A longtime Charlotte church is embracing a new chapter with a name change aimed at reflecting a more welcoming and inclusive mission.

The historic Myers Park Baptist Church has officially changed its name to The Park Church, a move leaders say better represents the congregation’s commitment to serving a diverse community beyond its neighborhood roots.

Church officials say the new name reflects an ongoing effort to create a space where people from all backgrounds feel welcomed and connected. While the name is changing, leaders emphasize the church’s core values, ministries and commitment to serving the Charlotte community remain the same.

Founded more than a century ago, the church has long been recognized for its outreach efforts, social justice initiatives and community partnerships. Leaders say the updated identity is designed to reflect both its history and its vision for the future.

The transition comes as many faith communities across the country continue exploring ways to better connect with changing communities while honoring their traditions.

Longtime Charlotte church is embracing a new chapter was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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