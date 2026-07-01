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Shoppers in Mecklenburg County will notice a small change

Published on July 1, 2026

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Charlotte North Carolina Downtown Skyline at Blue Hour
Source: Clicked by Avik Chakraborty / Getty

Shoppers in Mecklenburg County will soon notice a small change at the register that could add up over time.

A new 1% local sales tax increase is taking effect, meaning most purchases made in Mecklenburg County will cost a little more. County officials estimate the average household could spend about $250 more each year, depending on shopping habits and taxable purchases.

Leaders say the additional revenue will help fund transportation improvements, including road projects, transit expansion and other infrastructure needs designed to keep pace with the region’s rapid growth. Supporters argue the investment will improve mobility and support Charlotte’s long-term development, while some residents remain concerned about the added cost during a time of rising household expenses.

The tax applies to most retail purchases, though certain items, including some groceries and prescription medications, remain exempt under North Carolina law.

Officials encourage residents to review their budgets as the new rate takes effect and say the funding is intended to support transportation projects that will benefit Mecklenburg County for years to come.

Shoppers in Mecklenburg County will notice a small change was originally published on 1053rnb.com

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