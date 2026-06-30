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Former St. Augustine President Dr. Robinson Dead at 105

Published on June 30, 2026

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A close-up portrait of a bald, middle-aged Black man in a suit, looking thoughtful with his hand on his chin.
Source: St. Augustine / St. Augustine Press Release

Dr. Prezell Robinson, the eighth president of Raleigh’s Saint Augustine’s University, died Monday, June 29. He was 105 years old.

His family announced his passing in a press release and requested prayers and support during this time after his loss.

A 1964 graduate of St. Augustine, Dr. Robinson returned to the university as a faculty member before becoming the eighth president. He led the university for three decades between 1967 until 1995, one of the longest presidential tenures in the school’s history. During his run, Dr. Robinson strengthened academic programs and accreditation.

According to CBS 17, months before his passing St. Augustine’s celebrated Dr. Robinson’s leadership during Raleigh’s 36th Annual Black History Celebration with university leaders, elected officials, alumni and community members. The celebration honored his decades of service and his empowering impact on the university.

In a statement, his family said, “Dr. Robinson’s extraordinary life of visionary leadership, unwavering faith, and steadfast commitment to higher education transformed Saint Augustine’s University and left an indelible mark on countless lives across North Carolina and beyond.”

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Saint Augustine’s University Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Episcopal Church.

Former St. Augustine President Dr. Robinson Dead at 105 was originally published on thelightnc.com

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