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Ericaism: Wait on the Lord, How to Trust God’s Timing Now

Ericaism: Wait on the Lord, How to Trust God’s Timing Now

Discover why waiting on the Lord is never wasted time and how to trust God’s timing with a healed, grateful heart.

Published on June 30, 2026

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Why Waiting on the Lord Feels Hard

In this powerful Ericaism from Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell, Erica Campbell talks honestly about why waiting on the Lord is so difficult for many of us. We often struggle because we expect God to move on our schedule, not His. When messages promise “three days” or “next week” and it doesn’t happen, that disappointment can cut deep.

Trusting God’s Timing, Not Ours

Erica reminds us that the Bible repeatedly calls us to wait on the Lord, be strong, and take courage, trusting that He will strengthen our hearts. Waiting on the Lord means believing that God hears our prayers even when the answer hasn’t shown up yet. It also means repenting for trying to tell God what He should do and when He should do it.

Check Your Heart While You Wait

A key message in this Ericaism is that waiting is not just about time; it’s about the condition of your heart. Sometimes we finally get what we asked God for but still don’t feel right, because our heart was in the wrong place the entire time. Erica challenges listeners to ask God to adjust their hearts so they can wait with a good spirit, not with anger, resentment, or a desire to flex on “haters.”

Blessings Are About God’s Goodness

Erica emphasizes that God’s blessings are not trophies to show off; they are proof of His goodness, faithfulness, and kindness. We don’t earn His blessings, and He doesn’t owe us anything, even though we often mess up, forget to submit, and need to repent daily for wrong thinking. Because of that, we should never act like God owes us or let entitlement shape our attitude while we wait.

Let God Heal Your Heart

Waiting on the Lord is not wasted time; it is time God can use to heal and grow us. Erica encourages listeners to release strongholds, offenses, and anger to God so they don’t miss their healing or open doors because their minds are stuck on what they cannot control. As we wait patiently on the Lord, He promises to renew our strength, help us rise, run without getting weary, and walk without fainting. This Ericaism calls us to trust God’s timing and let Him work on our hearts while we wait.

Ericaism: Wait on the Lord, How to Trust God’s Timing Now was originally published on getuperica.com

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Ericaism: Wait on the Lord, How to Trust God’s Timing Now

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