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Black Music Month

The Lasting Impact of Kirk Franklin on Gospel Music

As one of the most prominent figures in contemporary gospel, Kirk Franklin's groundbreaking contributions have forever changed the landscape of the genre.

Published on June 30, 2026

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A man with a beard and glasses speaking into a microphone on a stage with purple lighting.
Source: @nia_noelle / Reach Media

Few artists have transformed a genre quite like gospel icon Kirk Franklin. When he emerged on the music scene in the early 1990s, gospel music was already rich with tradition, but Franklin introduced a fresh new sound with modern energy, and cultural relevance that put gospel music on a new trajectory.

In 1993 Franklin released “Kirk Franklin & The Family” This project blended traditional gospel messaging and sound with R&B influences, infectious choir arrangements, and heavy hip-hop-influenced beats. The project became a huge success giving us iconic songs that still get played to this day like, “Melodies From Heavn”, and “Why We Sing.”

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One of the major things that made Franklin different was how he didn’t rely solely on traditional choir formats in his songs; he infused into his gospel songs elements of hip-hop, soul, funk, and urban contemporary music that had many of our grandmas upset because it was so different and pushed the line for very traditional Christian music lovers. Songs like “Somp” featuring Salt-N-Pepa challenged long-held perceptions, proving that faith-based messages could come in many facets. While many criticized Franklin’s music in the beginning, his popularity became so “loud” it drowned out those who weren’t initially open to his sound.

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With over three decades into his career, Franklin’s influence can be heard in several new artists. Countless have followed the path that he helped create, blending the traditional gospel messaging and themes with contemporary sounds, reaching even wider audiences in modern times.

His impact has extended beyond the music chart success and awards; he fundamentally reshaped the way gospel music is created, marketed, and consumed. Simply put, Kirk Franklin didn’t just contribute to gospel music; he helped revolutionize it. Ensuring that the word of God continues to resonate through music for generations to come.

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The Lasting Impact of Kirk Franklin on Gospel Music was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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