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Durham's Own Brianna Dowd Lands Stellar Award Nomination

Durham’s Own Brianna Dowd Lands Stellar Award Nomination

Published on June 26, 2026

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Graphic designer Brianna Dowd is bringing her hometown some shine. The Durham native has earned a nomination at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards for her work in the Recorded Music Packaging category.

Dowd shared the news during an interview with Melissa Wade on The Light 103.9. The awards ceremony takes place Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

“I am blessed to be nominated alongside Pastor JJ Har and Youthful Praise in the category of recorded music packaging,” Dowd said. The honor recognizes art directors and graphic designers behind the visual presentation of gospel music projects.

Dowd, who runs her own company, Butterfly Visuals LLC, said her creative path started early. She began drawing at age 9, sketching and experimenting with whatever caught her eye. By 13, her parents, Jeff and Victoria Dowd, recognized her talent and invested in the tools to grow it.

“I’m thankful for having parents that invested in whatever we wanted to do,” she said. “When they saw all I did was draw, they were like, OK, we need to get this girl a laptop. We need to get her a drawing tablet.”

Her skills sharpened through years of volunteering at churches across Raleigh, Durham and beyond, where she designed materials and helped local ministries. That hands-on work, she said, opened doors she never imagined.

“God does order your steps,” Dowd said. “I never thought I would be in a larger city where design is a full-time thing with different artists.”

Now 30, Dowd offered advice for young creatives chasing their passion.

“Stay consistent and always be a student,” she said. “There’s still so much that I’m learning because creative space changes every day.”

She encouraged others to keep learning through mentors, online tutorials, and steady practice. “Never give up on what you want to do,” she said.

Fans can follow Dowd on Facebook and Instagram at Butterfly Visuals LLC.

Durham’s Own Brianna Dowd Lands Stellar Award Nomination was originally published on thelightnc.com

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