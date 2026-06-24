Faith Walk: Go From Almost to All In With God Today

Compromise creates confusion, guilt, and spiritual fatigue, making you an easy target for the enemy.

God wants your whole heart, commitment, and obedience, not just occasional faith practices.

Clearly choose to serve the Lord in your space, not changing convictions to be trendy or politically correct.

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Faith Walk: From Almost to All In With God

On this Faith Walk, Erica Campbell challenges you to stop living in the middle and go all in with God. Many believers attend church and serve, but their hearts stay divided. This segment calls you to make a clear choice about who you serve every day.

Leaving the “Middle Space” of Compromise

Erica shares a word from Cali Worship about moving from “almost” to “all in.” The message exposes a dangerous middle space where you look spiritual but still compromise. In that space, you want to please God and please the world at the same time. That double life creates confusion, guilt, and spiritual fatigue.

She explains that this middle ground is not safe. When you live there, you become an easy target for distraction and temptation. You end up making choices that feel good for the moment but pull you away from God.

Choose This Day Whom You Will Serve

Erica anchors the Faith Walk in a familiar scripture: “Choose this day whom you will serve… but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.” She grew up in a home where that scripture shaped daily life. Her parents loved God and set clear boundaries in their house. The house was not perfect, but the standard to serve the Lord was clear.

Today, people love options. Parents often give kids many choices about faith, values, and behavior. Erica respects free will, but she is firm about one thing: in her space, she lives as a believer. She will not change her convictions just to be trendy or politically correct.

The Enemy Knows When You’re Not All In

Erica reminds listeners that God knows your heart, and so does the enemy. When you are not all in, the enemy recognizes it. He knows what to say to you and how to play with your mind. He uses compromise to lead you into choices that do not please God. His goal is to steal, kill, and destroy every good thing in your life.

Give God Your Whole Heart

This Faith Walk urges you to move beyond “almost.” Just listening to Get Up Mornings or reading a verse from time to time is not enough. God wants your heart, your commitment, and your obedience. He wants to be the center of your decisions, your relationships, and your dreams.

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Erica encourages you to make a decision today. Step out of the middle and choose to be all in with the Lord. That is what the Faith Walk is all about.

Faith Walk: Go From Almost to All In With God Today was originally published on getuperica.com