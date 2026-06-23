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Coco Gauff On Being A Black Woman In White Spaces

‘There’s No Right Or Wrong Way To Be A Black Woman In This Sport’ – Coco Gauff Talks Representation In Tennis

Coco Gauff is known as the tennis phenom who continues to make history on some of the sport’s biggest stages.

Published on June 23, 2026

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For many fans, Coco Gauff is known as the tennis phenom who continues to make history on some of the sport’s biggest stages. But beyond the trophies, endorsements, and headline-making wins, the 22-year-old athlete recently opened up about something far more personal: what it means to navigate life as a Black woman in spaces where few people look like you. 

In a recent conversation with Ebony, Gauff reflected on the sacrifices her family made to help her pursue her dreams and the lessons that continue to guide her today. The tennis star shared that her parents — former athletes Corey and Candi Gauff — put their own ambitions on hold so she could focus on developing her game. Their support helped shape one of the most successful young careers in sports.

RELATED CONTENT: Tennis Phenom CoCo Gauff’s 10 Most Outstanding Moments On The Court

But Gauff’s story is not only about athletic excellence. It is also about identity and representation in an arena that was not designed for faces like hers. 

Growing up in the world of competitive tennis meant spending much of her childhood in predominantly White environments. Looking back, Gauff shared that she now understands why her parents intentionally made sure she participated in activities and communities where she could see other Black children and connect with her culture. She credits her upbringing — particularly her experiences in the Black church — with helping her stay grounded and confident in who she is.

That foundation has become increasingly important as her visibility continues to grow. Gauff told Ebony that she does not believe there is one way to be a Black woman in tennis. Instead, she focuses on showing up as her full self and hopes that authenticity encourages others to do the same.

“There’s no right or wrong way to be a Black woman or a Black person in this sport,” Gauff shared. “I constantly aim to be my authentic self.” 

Gauff’s perspective arrives at a time when conversations about representation remain central across sports, fashion and entertainment. Earlier this year, Gauff also defended her natural hair after online critics targeted her appearance following a fashion campaign. She used the moment to encourage young Black girls to embrace themselves unapologetically and reject unrealistic beauty standards. 

Off the court, Gauff says wellness, nutrition, prayer and rest play a major role in helping her perform at the highest level. However, her biggest motivation remains the people who sacrificed for her success.

As she continues preparing for the next chapter of her career, Gauff shows fans that representation matters just as much as results. By embracing her authenticity, she is creating space for future generations of Black girls to see themselves exactly as they are and know they belong.

RELATED CONTENT: Can Serena Williams Still Shake Up The Tennis World? 4 Things To Watch As The Icon Returns To Wimbledon

‘There’s No Right Or Wrong Way To Be A Black Woman In This Sport’ – Coco Gauff Talks Representation In Tennis was originally published on madamenoire.com

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