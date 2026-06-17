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Obama Presidential Center Opening To Feature Stevie Wonder

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Will Feature Stevie Wonder & Common

The long-awaited Chicago landmark will officially open with performances from music legends and hometown stars. 

Published on June 17, 2026

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Obama Presidential Center
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After years of anticipation, the Obama Presidential Center is finally ready to open its doors, and the celebration is fittingly star-studded.

While President Trump couldn’t get Alvin and the Chipmunks to perform at the “Great American State Fair” after almost all approached artists backed out, the Obama Foundation has unveiled an impressive lineup of performers set to headline the center’s invitation-only Grand Opening Ceremony on June 18 in Chicago. 

Music icons Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, Bono and The Edge, Eddie Vedder, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Common, John Legend, Marc Anthony, The Roots, and Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems are all scheduled to take the stage for the historic occasion, Complex reports.

The event will also showcase performances from youth organizations Uniting Voices and Guitars Over Guns, highlighting the Foundation’s continued emphasis on civic engagement, leadership development, and empowering the next generation.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT at the center’s John Lewis Plaza, named in honor of the late civil rights icon and congressman. Located at 6001 South Stony Island Avenue in Chicago’s Jackson Park, the plaza will serve as the backdrop for remarks from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as they officially dedicate the campus.

Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Obama Foundation and a longtime adviser to President Obama, said the opening ceremony is designed to reflect the spirit and mission of the center itself.

“This Grand Opening ceremony will be unlike any other, filled with music, performances, and hope,” Jarrett said in a statement. “The Grand Opening Ceremony will reflect a spirit of inspiration and joy, with a big boost from the performers who are sharing their talent with us. We hope to inspire people everywhere to believe in their power to bring change home.”

The Obama Presidential Center sits on nearly 20 acres in Chicago’s historic South Side and represents a reimagining of what a presidential library can be. Unlike traditional presidential libraries, the center is being billed as the nation’s first fully digital presidential library, featuring interactive exhibits, immersive storytelling, and technology-driven experiences designed to engage visitors in public service and civic participation.

Among the center’s most notable attractions is a large-scale portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama created by acclaimed Nigerian-born artist Njideka Akunyili Crosby. The piece, titled “The Obamas: Springing Forth,” incorporates references to the Civil Rights Movement, Chicago landmarks, and personal family history. Visitors can view the artwork in the museum lobby free of charge, even without purchasing admission.

The center officially opens to the public on Juneteenth, with a series of open-house events and community celebrations scheduled to continue through June 21, marking the beginning of a new chapter for both the Obama legacy and the city of Chicago.

Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening Will Feature Stevie Wonder & Common was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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