Listen Live
Close
News

Jamaica Suffered Islandwide Blackout, Power Has Returned

Published on June 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aerial Twilight View of Kingston Cityscape and Waterfront in Jamaica

Jamaica suffered an islandwide electrical blackout at the start of last weekend, knocking out power to all customers for more than two hours. Officials there are criticizing the blackout after power was restored as the weekend rolled on.

As reported by the Jamaica Gleaner, the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS), which powers the entire island, says that all utility customers lost power last Friday (June 5) at around 9 PM local time.

According to statements from JPS, a system failure caused the blackout, and those systems were still recovering from damage sustained during Hurricane Melissa last October.

Hugh Grant, CEO of the JPS, spoke with journalists in the scramble to restore power in a phased restoration project.

“The thing that we have to learn from right now is what transpired that caused this cascading effect whereby as a result of lightning strikes in one area of the grid, we have a cascading effect of generating outages across the grid,” Grant said at a press conference.

Energy Minister Daryl Vaz is demanding more answers from the JPS to prevent such a thing from happening in the future.

“Something that started in Kingston ended up making its way all the way through to [the] western end of the island. The system should have been in a position where if one area went down, it should not have caused the entire system to go down,” Vaz said at a press conference.

JPS supplies power to over 700,000 customers, and the island houses a population of nearly 2.8 million.

Photo: Getty

Jamaica Suffered Islandwide Blackout, Power Has Returned was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Praise Charlotte
Popular

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

13 Items

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

38 Items

Kirk Franklin Hosts 2026 Stellar Awards as John P. Kee, Kim Person and Erica Campbell Lead Gospel Pack

Tips For Gas Prices On Rise

Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back on Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Charlotte Making the cameras back to every Light

Time to make the old school new! Manor Theatre its Time

Charlotte road just named among most stressful in NC

Praise Charlotte Stellar Awards Graphic 1080x1920
Recent
Music  |  Get Up!

After Brain Surgery, Leonard Bailey Pens Testimony Anthem “Thankful Grateful”

Music  |  Get Up!

Jonathan Nelson’s Thoughts: New Single “When I Think, I Thank” Was Written For Your Choir Too

Music  |  Get Up!

Jonathan Nelson’s Faith Walk: Why Every Creative Needs Spiritual Covering

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Who Ran The WNBA This Week: Olivia Miles Is Making History, A'ja Wilson Is Back In MVP Mode, Commissioner's Cup Chaos Begins

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Storms Out Of 'Meet The Press' Interview Because Some Journalists Are Actually Doing Their Jobs

Education  |  Shannon Dawson

Can Trump Cancel Juneteenth? Here's What We Know

News  |  Sammy Approved

My Brother Is My ‘Superpower’: Twin Doctors Left Richmond, Built Careers & Came Back To Lead

11 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Trump Insults 'Meet The Press' Journalist Kristen Welker, Crashes Out

Praise Charlotte

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close