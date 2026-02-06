Juanita Contee Steps Out on Faith With New Single “I Know Who I Am”

Contee's song is a personal declaration of faith and identity, reminding listeners to stand firm in who God says they are.

Trusting in one's identity from God provides an anchor against life's pressures and trends, keeping one centered.

Contee stepped out in faith to release her own music, encouraged by supporters to use her God-given gift.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Gospel artist Juanita Contee is stepping into a new season of her music career with the release of her powerful new single, “I Know Who I Am.” The singer recently stopped by Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell to talk about the song, her journey and what it means to fully embrace her calling.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I Know Who I Am” is more than just a song for Contee. It is a personal declaration rooted in faith and identity. She described the single as a reminder for listeners to stand firm in who God says they are, no matter what challenges or pressures they face.

“For me, it’s about standing firm on who God says that I am in every area of my life,” Contee shared. “In order to do that, I first have to know who He is for myself. That clarity about God helps me stay clear on who I am in Christ.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Praise Charlotte Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The song carries a message of confidence, faith and spiritual grounding. At a time when identity is a major topic in today’s culture, Contee believes faith plays a key role in helping people stay centered.

“Once you trust where your identity comes from, it’s really hard to be shaken,” she explained. “Faith becomes that anchor that keeps you from being moved by trends, opinions or pressures that come with life.”

Before stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist, Contee spent years lending her voice to other gospel artists, including Jonathan Nelson and J.J. Hairston. Her background as a featured vocalist helped shape her sound and prepare her for this next chapter, but she admits releasing her own music required a leap of faith.

“I just knew it was time,” she said. “So many people had been encouraging me, telling me to step out and use the gift God gave me. I finally decided to trust God, step out on faith and go for it.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and Contee says she is grateful for the support she’s received from fans and the gospel community. She hopes the song serves as encouragement for anyone struggling with insecurity or self-doubt.

“I pray this song helps people understand who they are in Christ,” she said. “I want it to pull people out of insecurity and help them walk into fearlessness.”

With “I Know Who I Am,” Juanita Contee is not only sharing her voice but also her testimony. As she continues to grow as a solo artist, she remains focused on spreading messages of faith, confidence and purpose through her music.

Fans can stay connected with Juanita Contee on social media by following her on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook under her name. Her new single “I Know Who I Am” is now available for download and streaming on all major platforms.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Juanita Contee Steps Out on Faith With New Single “I Know Who I Am” was originally published on getuperica.com