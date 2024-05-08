Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Content can get heavy these days, but Tyler Perry and Devon Franklin are teaming up to shed some light. The renowned filmaker’s production company (Tyler Perry Studios) and the author-pastor-producer partner on a deal with Netflix to create faith-based movies!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” said Perry in a statement announcing the partnership. “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.” (Netflix.com)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The first film under this partnership, entitled ‘R&B’, will be based on the biblical romance of Ruth and Boaz. Set in Tennessee, this modern day adaption will retell what is arguably on of the bible’s most inspirational love stories.

“Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years,” Franklin said, as reported by Netflix, “so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

RELATED: Devon Franklin Developing Movie Based On Pastor Mike Todd’s ‘Relationship Goals’ Book

RELATED: Tyler Perry Inks Massive New Multi-Year Deal With BET

RELATED: Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Tyler Perry Studios, Devon Franklin, and Netflix Partner to Create Faith-Based Films was originally published on getuperica.com