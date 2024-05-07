Chandler Moore Returns From Hiatus, Announces 2-Night Performance In L.A.

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After a 6-month period of silence on social media, singer Chandler Moore is emerging from a self-imposed seclusion period.

Today (May 7) Moore took to Instagram to announce a two-night performance in Los Angeles set for later this month. In the post, he promises to treat fans to new music and said there is plenty to thank God for and he wants his fans to witness the blessings.

Just a few days ago, Moore posted another video that took on a more mysterious tone. He was mum on the details of his transformational period over the last couple of months, but did describe the last five years as being intense. Five years ago, in 2019, Moore joined the contemporary worship music collective, Maverick City Music. Now, he is hinting that he may have left the group.

Moore last released music with Maverick City in summer 2023 and then toured with the band in the fall. In December 2023, Moore stepped out of the spotlight, cleared his social media feed and went off the virtual grid. Since then, Maverick City has gone on to release new music and videos where Moore isn’t present.

Six months later, Moore is quick to say while he became a better person during his time away, he didn’t evolve beyond what people come to expect from him. In his initial comeback clip, the singer believes calling it an evolution would cheapen what God has done in his life.

Instead, his focus remains on the music. He calls his new songs honest and said it will “free a lot of people.” This harps on Moore’s goal that he expressed in a 2023 interview with Relevant Magazine where he said he wants to create music that explores faith from a different perspective. He wants God to be palatable and accessible to everyone.

Fans will now be able to get a glimpse at whether Moore eclipsed that goal when he performs in Los Angeles on May 20 and 21. Venue details haven’t been released yet. Tickets also aren’t on sale right now, but you can sign up to be notified about the pre-sale period on Chandler Moore’s official website.

