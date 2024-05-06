Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Howard University Gospel Choir honored gospel legends and alumni, Richard Smallwood and Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, in a tribute concert on April 24. Acknowledged for their influence in the world of gospel music, both musicians have made quite the name for themselves over the years. Before “Total Praise” became a smash hit and even prior to launching his personal music career in 1982, Smallwood co-founded and later began directing Howard’s renowned gospel choir. Twinkie, one of five members of The Clark Sisters, received formal music training at the university before becoming a huge name and pro on the Hammond B3 organ, later composing over 350 songs alongside her musically inclined family.

The celebratory event was hosted by Howard alumni Dr. Kenyatta R. Gilbert, Dean of the School of Divinity, and Phylicia Rashad, dean of the School of Fine Arts.

“Bisons have come home. Bisons have returned,” Rashad said of the special event. “Howard University is the home of excellence. Tonight, we honor two of gospel music’s greatest.”

Damien Sneed, associate director of Howard’s Department of Music, fulfilled the role of music director for the evening, helping kick off the event with popular renditions of Smallwood’s “Total Praise” and “You Brought the Sunshine” by The Clark Sisters. Throughout the evening, the choir displayed both old and new faces of Howard students including Y’Anna Crawlery, a DC native who won the second of season of Sunday Best on BET.

As the celebration winded down, Smallwood and Clark were presented with Howard University’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Amongst the overflow of love and honor that filled the room, Clark’s niece, Kierra Sheard-Kelly took the stage to sing her aunt’s piece, “Praise the Lord.” Clark closed out the evening joining her niece on stage, leaving the audience in awe as she was escorted over to her Hammond B3 organ.

Talk about a finale! Congratulations to Richard Smallwood and Twinkie Clark!

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark was originally published on elev8.com