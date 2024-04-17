Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray Announce Relish Conference 2024

| 04.17.24
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Pastor Aventer Gray / GUMEC

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Erica Campbell Teams Up with Pastor Aventer Gray for Soul-Enriching Relish Conference 2024

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray joined forces to bring forth the highly anticipated Relish Conference 2024, scheduled from April 18th to 21st. The theme “Soul of a Woman” reflects a deep dive into nurturing the soul amidst life’s demands.

“We we’re covering family, business, entertainment. If your dreams went to bed, we’re gonna wake them up” Erica shared.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

In an engaging conversation, Erica and Pastor Gray discussed the inspiration behind the theme. Erica highlighted the importance of women taking time for self-care and soul renewal, citing the biblical reference from John 12 about soul prosperity.

The lineup for the conference is nothing short of dynamic, featuring speakers from various fields such as faith, health, business, entertainment, entrepreneurship, and style. Notable speakers include Tammy Franklin, Pastor Mary C Wright, Pastor Renee Glenn, Nicole Crank, Crystal Renee Hazlett, Novi Brown, Latoya Luckett, Pastor Marissa Farrow, Jordan Rito, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The Relish Conference promises to cover a wide range of topics including family, business, and entertainment. Attendees can expect to be inspired, uplifted, and equipped with tools to reignite their dreams.

For those unable to attend in person, virtual passes are available to access all sessions online. Tickets and more information can be found at relishconference.com. Don’t miss out on this empowering event!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray Announce Relish Conference 2024  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Entertainment

Erica Campbell and Pastor Aventer Gray Announce Relish Conference 2024

Wellness

5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely

VOTE NOW: Praise 100.9 Nominated For Major Market Of The Year At Stellar Awards 2021!
News

Vote Praise 100.9 for Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds Sparks Conversation On Accountability In Men

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

modern college campus buildings
Local

UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close