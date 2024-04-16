Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

The Power of Tomorrow | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.16.24
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Power of Tomorrow”

In this time of challenge  I want to give you some tips to create your own comeback on my Willie Jolly Wealthy Ways podcast I have an interview with the late, Great Statesman and World renowned leader General Colin Powell.  I want to share the quote I really love, he said. “None of us can change our yesterday’s, but all of us can change our tomorrow.”

I could not agree more, so I recommend we accept that the things of the past are set in stone, yet the things in the future we can think of as putty and that putty can be shaped into whatever we choose. So I recommend we learn from the past and then take those lessons and start shaping our lives and the lives we dream of General Powell. 

We cannot change our yesterday’s, but we have absolutely control where we can change our tomorrow’s. So today decide to work on your tomorrow’s because they are coming and we’ll be here before you know it. And you can change it.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Power of Tomorrow | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Lifestyle

The Power of Tomorrow | Dr. Willie Jolley

Wellness

5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely

VOTE NOW: Praise 100.9 Nominated For Major Market Of The Year At Stellar Awards 2021!
News

Vote Praise 100.9 for Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds Sparks Conversation On Accountability In Men

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

modern college campus buildings
Local

UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close