Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.12.24
Dismiss
Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion”

It’s a time of challenge and change. I want to give you tips to come back. There will be negative situations, negative people, negative places and things in your life that just beg to be replaced. I say do them a favor and grant them their wish. Leave them alone. 

Replace the negative elements with a set of positive elements so you can move to a place of peace, purpose and passion and power. Make a decision to focus on the positive rather than the negative. Whatever you think of love. 

Become stronger, so hang around positive people because God has so many great things that he wants for you, but you might block your blessings by hanging around those negative people. All those negative people, all those negative things they will keep you from your best life, your today. Be positive. Choose to win. And my angular saying when they show you the first time, believe them the 1st. 

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Lifestyle

How To Maintain Your Peace, Purpose, And Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

VOTE NOW: Praise 100.9 Nominated For Major Market Of The Year At Stellar Awards 2021!
News

Vote Praise 100.9 for Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

modern college campus buildings
Local

UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

A table of Chinese food
Local

New Authentic Chinese Eatery Debuts in South End

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Entertainment

Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence

Red Wine Being Poured Into a Crystal Wine Glass
Local

Charlotte’s Culinary Scene

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close