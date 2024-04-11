Let’s Try This Again… B. Simone Launches New Podcast

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

B. Simone is giving us a crash course in resilience with her new podcast, ‘Let’s Try This Again.’

The multi-hyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur celebrated her new year of life by embarking on a journey of healing and growth through open conversation. In her signature relaxed and relatable style, audience members are virtual guests in her living room as she discusses topics such as forgiveness, pivoting, mindset shifts, and expectedly, trying again. Her debut episode amassed over 74,000 YouTube views and a five-star rating on Apple Podcasts in the first 24 hours, quickly launching it to number one status in its category.

The host said this podcast encompasses the duality of her personality. “I have the part [of me] that’s chasing God, and the part of me that’s a girl becoming a woman. Then I have the crazy, funny part of me. I want this platform to feel like [all of] that.”

The inspiration for the podcast came after a time of praying and fasting on what her next career move should be. Though excited for an opportunity to reenter the space, the host candidly shared this was not in her plans. “Over the years, things that I have tried and my failures publicly have been so magnified that I really questioned if I should do this again,” she explained. “But I feel like so many people can relate. ‘Let’s Try This Again’ is not just about me podding, it’s about resilience and not giving up.”

The “trying again” the title alludes to, addresses her previous podcast, ‘Know For Sure,’ which she hosted with her former best friend and manager, Megan Ashley. After a year and a half run, fans learned of the show’s abrupt cancellation via an Instagram post. The post did not detail the reason behind the show’s end or the duo’s split. Addressing the elephant in the room in this inaugural episode of ‘Let’s Try This Again’, B. Simone shared the decision to resign was not impulsive or easy. Also, that it took time and effort to walk away from what they built, but she has nothing negative to say about the situation.

Remaining true to the promise of honest and vulnerable conversation, she explained how though she grieved what was lost, personally and professionally, God gave her peace to let go of the things that no longer served her.

“There was a weight lifted off my shoulders. Nervousness lifted. Anxiety lifted. There was a peace because I know I got my answer from God and I know I was obedient. The closer I got to God the further I got away from certain people, lifestyles, and mindsets. This [new beginning] is not about one situation or the ‘Know For Sure’ podcast, it’s about what I need to fix in order to heal.”

The 34-year-old continued sharing wisdom on accepting your experiences and moving forward.

She ended the episode with a two-part question, “What are you trying again? And what will you never try again?”Answering with, “I am trying podcasting again and I will not try making a decision without consulting God first.”

