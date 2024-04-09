5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We all have moments of falling short. Having faith doesn’t grant immunity from the everyday challenges. The reality is that we still grapple with struggles, and at times, the struggle can be too real. Life and people continue to test us but opting to turn the other cheek and extend a prayer for those individuals remains the right choice.

The Bible tells us that the tongue has the power of life and death. Our words mean something and for that very reason, it’s important that we are careful with what comes out of our mouths – especially in those moments when we are being tempted. Language holds the power to either build bridges or create barriers in our relationships with others. Thoughtful and considerate words not only convey respect, but also play a role in nurturing comprehension. On our walk with Christ, we are taught the importance of choosing our words wisely by the teachings of love, patience, kindness, and compassion.

Recall the well-known acronym, WWJD (What Would Jesus Do?). Reflecting on this question provides us with the opportunity to prioritize seeking God first. Matthew 6:33 reminds us to seek first the Kingdom of God, above all else. Opting for peace over petty is important and prioritizing your peace looks like choosing your words carefully, even when you’re in a situation where that’s the last thing you want to do. Remember, God appreciates when we are obedient. It’s not always easy, but it’s worth it. So, if you find yourself faced with situations that test your patience and require a careful choice of words, here are five biblical reminders that positive words have the transformative power to shift an atmosphere.

Proverbs 13:3 reminds us not to let hurt, bitterness, or fear control us and our words. When you speak positive words, not only are you guarding your mouth, but you are also guarding your soul from negativity.

Those who guard their lips preserve their lives, but those who speak rashly will come to ruin.

Colossians 4:6 reminds us that our words should be a clear reflection of who we are in Christ, bringing out the best in not only ourselves, but also those we interact with.

Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.

Psalm 19:14 reminds us that what we do and what we utter from our lips should be pleasing and acceptable to God.

May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.

Ephesians 4:29 reminds us to not speak of corrupt or evil things, but instead speak of things that are good and wholesome.

Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.

Proverbs 16:24 reminds us that there is value and positive outcomes in speaking positive words.

Gracious words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.

5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely was originally published on elev8.com