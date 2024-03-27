Listen Live
Entertainment

The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on March 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Shirley Chisholm receives an honorary degree fromLincoln University 1985

Source: Lincoln University / Getty

This has been an amazing Women’s History Month so far, especially with the arrival last week (March 22) of a new biopic on the first-ever Black congresswoman, the late great Shirley Chisholm, played to perfection by Oscar-winning actress Regina King.

Peep the trailer for SHIRLEY below if you haven’t gotten around to watching the film yet over on Netflix:

 

 

RELATED: Homeowner Loses Home To Squatter | The Amanda Seales Show

Of course, it made way for the perfect segue into today’s “Why You Bringing Up Old Ish?!” delivered to us weekly by resident “Blistorian” Kimberly Renee. Some of the facts she found on Chisholm are routine Black History Month teachings, while others even threw Amanda for a loop — she might even have a distant aunt in the history books!

Watch our tribute to the history of Shirley Chisholm below here on The Amanda Seales Show:

 

 

 

The post The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Entertainment

The History of Shirley Chisholm | The Amanda Seales Show

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

modern college campus buildings
Local

UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Red Wine Being Poured Into a Crystal Wine Glass
Local

Charlotte’s Culinary Scene

Lifestyle

(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close