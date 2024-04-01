VP Harris Is Coming Back To Charlotte

Less than 10 days after her campaign event in Raleigh, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to North Carolina, this time to Charlotte. Scheduled for Thursday, her visit will focus on discussions regarding investments in climate action, environmental justice, and improving access to capital, particularly in underserved communities across the nation, says WBTV.
This visit marks her fourth trip to North Carolina this year and her 12th since assuming office. In January, during her earlier visit to Charlotte, she announced funding initiatives to support mental health professionals in schools and engaged in discussions about strategies to combat gun violence.
As anticipation grows for the 2024 presidential election, North Carolina is poised to be a battleground state. The contest is expected to feature President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump.
