Listen Live
Local

VP Harris Is Coming Back To Charlotte

Published on April 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
President Biden Speaks At The Chavis Community Center In Raleigh, North Carolina

Source: Eros Hoagland / Getty

Less than 10 days after her campaign event in Raleigh, Vice President Kamala Harris is set to return to North Carolina, this time to Charlotte. Scheduled for Thursday, her visit will focus on discussions regarding investments in climate action, environmental justice, and improving access to capital, particularly in underserved communities across the nation, says WBTV.

This visit marks her fourth trip to North Carolina this year and her 12th since assuming office. In January, during her earlier visit to Charlotte, she announced funding initiatives to support mental health professionals in schools and engaged in discussions about strategies to combat gun violence.

Related Stories

As anticipation grows for the 2024 presidential election, North Carolina is poised to be a battleground state. The contest is expected to feature President Joe Biden against former President Donald Trump.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte Kamala Harris local North Carolina politics Vice President

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
President Biden Speaks At The Chavis Community Center In Raleigh, North Carolina
Local

VP Harris Is Coming Back To Charlotte

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Get Up Erica

Curate a Purposeful Life with Guest Host Casey J

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close