Warm Easter Sunday Kicks Off April

High temperatures soared into the upper 70s across the Piedmont and Foothills on the penultimate day of March, foreshadowing even warmer weather in April. This Easter Sunday is anticipated to be the warmest in over a decade, reminiscent of conditions last seen in 2011, says WCCB. March will close with temperatures well into the 80s. As April arrives, clouds will increase over the Carolinas, but temperatures will remain notably warm. Monday is poised to be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs approaching 85º. Tuesday is expected to maintain the trend of 80-degree temperatures despite cloudy skies. However, a system approaching the region could bring showers and potential storms by Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. While no significant concerns are evident presently, monitoring of the system’s progress is warranted as it moves eastward. Subsequently, much colder air will follow, potentially leading to significant mountain snow on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, patchy frost may be possible across the Piedmont by the upcoming Friday.

