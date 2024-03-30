Listen Live
Local

Tribute to Ella B. Scarborough for Women’s History Month

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
College student working with laptop on campus

Source: Pedro Merino Higueras / Getty

A pioneer in North Carolina politics, Ella B. Scarborough is native of Sumter, S.C., Scarborough was also the first Black woman to run for mayor of Charlotte and United States Senate in N.C.

Scarborough made history in 1987 when she became the first African American woman elected to Charlotte City Council, representing District 3 before being elected at-large in 1993.

She actively participated in the Economic Development Committee, dedicated to fostering economic growth opportunities for both individuals and businesses. Through her diligent work on the committee, she ascended to the role of Vice Chair in 2015, reflecting her commitment and contributions to the organization’s objectives.

Additionally, she was deeply involved in six other prominent organizations within the Charlotte community. Her noteworthy accomplishments have earned her recognition in esteemed publications such as the “Who’s Who in the World of Women” in 1980 and the Special Libraries and Information Sciences in 1982. Her expertise in research and adeptness in compiling archival information have solidified her reputation as a respected figure in her field.

Prior to her passing in May of 2022, Scarborough held one of three county commissioner positions in the Mecklenburg County community.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
College student working with laptop on campus
Local

Tribute to Ella B. Scarborough for Women’s History Month

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close