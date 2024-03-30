Listen Live
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
ON AIR sign in a recording studio stock photo

Source: Cidmart / Getty

Hattie Leeper, affectionately known as “Chatty Hattie,” blazed trails as the first African American woman on the airwaves in North Carolina. Her remarkable radio journey commenced at Charlotte’s WGIV Radio during the 1950s, where she captivated audiences with her engaging presence and insightful commentary.

As her career blossomed, Leeper’s contributions to broadcasting were duly recognized. She earned prestigious accolades, including induction into both the Black Radio Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, cementing her legacy as a pioneer in the field.

In 1973, Leeper transitioned from the airwaves to academia, sharing her wealth of knowledge and experience as a Communication instructor at esteemed institutions such as Johnson C. Smith University and Gaston College.

Even after her retirement in 1998, Leeper’s passion for communication and education remained undiminished. She established her own communications school in Charlotte, continuing to mentor and inspire aspiring broadcasters for years to come.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local North Carolina radio

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
ON AIR sign in a recording studio stock photo
Local

Women’s History Month: Radio Hall Of Famer Chatty Hattie

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close