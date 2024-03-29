Listen Live
Local

Appreciation for Anita Stroud

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Gift box on black background

Source: Olesya Turukina / Getty

Anita Stroud, hailing from impoverished beginnings in South Carolina, devoted her life to serving children in need, particularly during the holiday season. Over the span of five decades, she spearheaded after-school programs and coordinated various activities aimed at nurturing at-risk youth in Charlotte.

Her unwavering commitment extended beyond the school year, as she ensured that her “children” never missed out on the joy of winter celebrations. Stroud orchestrated holiday dinners and festivities, creating cherished memories for those she cared for.

Even after her passing in 1984, the legacy of Anita Stroud lives on through the Anita Stroud Foundation. This organization continues her mission, carrying forth her passion for uplifting and empowering disadvantaged children, ensuring that her legacy of compassion and generosity endures for generations to come.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte gift-giving holiday season local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Gift box on black background
Local

Appreciation for Anita Stroud

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close