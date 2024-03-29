Listen Live
Local

Women’s History Month: Thereasea Clark Elder

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Blood glucose meter, lancet and stethoscope on green background, diabetes concept

Source: everydayplus / Getty

Thereasea Clark Elder, a product of Charlotte’s Greenville neighborhood, left an indelible mark on her community through her dedication to nursing and public service. Graduating from West Charlotte High School, she pursued her passion for nursing at North Carolina Central University in Durham, followed by a certification program in Public Health Nursing at UNC-Chapel Hill.

During her time in Durham, Elder’s commitment to service led her to enlist in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps at Lincoln Hospital School of Nursing. Returning to Charlotte, she commenced her nursing career at Good Samaritan Hospital, later transitioning to a role as a public health nurse for Mecklenburg County in 1962.

Related Stories

Elder’s legacy is synonymous with breaking barriers, particularly in Mecklenburg County’s public health service. Her leadership paved the way for greater inclusivity and representation within the county’s healthcare system.

Beyond her professional achievements, Elder remained actively engaged in her community. She lent her expertise to organizations such as the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women and served on the Board of the Greater Carolinas Chapter of the American Red Cross.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local North Carolina Nurse

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Blood glucose meter, lancet and stethoscope on green background, diabetes concept
Local

Women’s History Month: Thereasea Clark Elder

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close