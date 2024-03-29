Essential Tips Before Visiting an Auto Shop

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Navigating the selection of an auto repair shop can be daunting, especially when faced with impending car repairs or maintenance. To shed light on this topic, WBTV’s ‘I Wish I Knew’ series welcomed Greg Miller, owner of Figs Auto Repair, to share essential insights.

Miller highlighted four key factors to consider before entrusting your vehicle to an auto shop. Firstly, he emphasized that while repair costs may be uncertain initially, reputable establishments will conduct a thorough inspection and provide a detailed cost estimate before commencing any work.

Additionally, Miller stressed the importance of transparent communication regarding vehicle issues. By openly discussing concerns with experienced professionals, customers can expedite the diagnosis and resolution of automotive problems.

According to WBTV, Miller also stressed the importance of regular car maintenance. Keeping up with you vehicle can limit future repairs to your car.

