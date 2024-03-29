Listen Live
Local

Essential Tips Before Visiting an Auto Shop

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Regular car maintenance

Source: lechatnoir / Getty

Navigating the selection of an auto repair shop can be daunting, especially when faced with impending car repairs or maintenance. To shed light on this topic, WBTV’s ‘I Wish I Knew’ series welcomed Greg Miller, owner of Figs Auto Repair, to share essential insights.

Miller highlighted four key factors to consider before entrusting your vehicle to an auto shop. Firstly, he emphasized that while repair costs may be uncertain initially, reputable establishments will conduct a thorough inspection and provide a detailed cost estimate before commencing any work.

Additionally, Miller stressed the importance of transparent communication regarding vehicle issues. By openly discussing concerns with experienced professionals, customers can expedite the diagnosis and resolution of automotive problems.

According to WBTV, Miller also stressed the importance of regular car maintenance. Keeping up with you vehicle can limit future repairs to your car.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Car Charlotte local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Regular car maintenance
Local

Essential Tips Before Visiting an Auto Shop

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close