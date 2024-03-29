Charlotte’s Culinary Scene

Calling all foodies and wine aficionados!
As street food season approaches, WBTV launches into the culinary excitement with Kristen Wile from Unpretentious Plate and Josh Villapando from Assorted Table Wine & Shop. Wile shared insights with WBTV about ‘The Giving Kitchen,’ a nonprofit originating from Atlanta, which recently expanded its reach to Charlotte. WBTV mentions, with over a decade of operation, the organization has assisted more than 18,000 food workers. Wile emphasized their mission to support restaurant staff during times of hardship, providing financial aid and offering complimentary healthcare appointments throughout April.
In support of their cause, ‘The Giving Kitchen’ is hosting a major fundraising event dubbed ‘Charlotte Family Meal’ at Supperland on Monday, April 29. The event promises an array of culinary delights from various chefs and cuisines.
