Charlotte Company Receives Top EPA Honor

On Tuesday, a Charlotte-based company proudly announced its reception of the highest level of national recognition for its dedication to energy conservation.

JELD-WEN, a firm specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products, was honored as the 2024 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This prestigious accolade, bestowed by the EPA, commends organizations at the forefront of energy efficiency initiatives, thereby contributing to the transition towards a cleaner energy economy. JELD-WEN’s achievement underscores its commitment to sustainability, boasting a robust portfolio of ENERGY STAR certified windows and doors, WBTV states. These products not only enhance energy efficiency but also offer potential cost savings in heating and cooling expenses for homeowners.

