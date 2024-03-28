Free Agent Clowney Agrees To Terms With The Panthers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers have strengthened their pass rush by reaching an agreement on Wednesday with veteran free agent Jadeveon Clowney, the top overall pick in the 2014 draft.

According to a person familiar with the situation, Clowney has agreed to a two-year, $20 million contract, with the potential to earn up to $24 million with incentives. The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday on condition of anonymity, did so because the team had not disclosed contract specifics.

WCCB states, for Clowney, this signing represents a homecoming, as he hails from Rock Hill, South Carolina, a mere 20-minute drive from the Panthers’ home stadium.

