Listen Live
Local

Lancaster County Emerges as the Fastest-Growing County

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Home Investors

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Lancaster County, particularly Indian Land, is experiencing unprecedented growth, earning it comparisons to the bustling Ballantyne area. Census data from 2020 to 2023 reveals a staggering 12.7% surge in population, with numbers soaring from 96,011 to 108,215 residents. According to WCCB, this exponential growth surpasses that of any other county in the Charlotte region.

As the county administrator, Dennis Marstall shoulders the responsibility of managing and anticipating this rapid expansion. However, the surge in population presents its own set of challenges, including congested roads and overcrowded schools. With the construction of subdivisions boasting over a thousand homes, Lancaster County anticipates a further 25% increase in population over the next 15 years.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Home Investors
Local

Lancaster County Emerges as the Fastest-Growing County

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close